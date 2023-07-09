KOK (KOK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $75,233.17

KOK (KOK) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, KOK has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $75,233.17 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019256 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,107.29 or 1.00021596 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01083865 USD and is up 9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $84,597.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

