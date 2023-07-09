Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NERV opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.32. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Minerva Neurosciences news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

