Morgan Stanley Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 60

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYG. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.14.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

