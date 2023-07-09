Morgan Stanley Downgrades Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Equal Weight

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GNGBY. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. DNB Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getinge AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.50.

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. Getinge AB has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $26.22.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

