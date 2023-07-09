Morgan Stanley Trims ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Target Price to $125.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARCB. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $98.55 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ArcBest by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ArcBest by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

