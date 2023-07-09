National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $30.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $24.90 on Friday. National Vision has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,660,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,168,000 after buying an additional 1,754,382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,907,000 after buying an additional 729,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $20,614,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1,365.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 530,822 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

