Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Cap of $5.30 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $16,507.90 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00199663 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00053036 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018534 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,524,126 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

