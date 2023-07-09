Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0028 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $117.53 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,185.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.03 or 0.00318113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00882045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00551825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00061874 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00135250 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,987,878,705 coins and its circulating supply is 41,395,182,919 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

