Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTOIY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Neste Oyj from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, 51job reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Neste Oyj Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

