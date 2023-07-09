NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on NET Power in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.
NET Power Trading Down 2.8 %
NET Power stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. NET Power has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.19.
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc, a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
