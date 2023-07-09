NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered NETSTREIT from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NTST opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 102.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 529,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 268,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 116.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 158,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,684,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,565,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,986 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

