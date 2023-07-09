Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nexi Price Performance

Shares of Nexi stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

