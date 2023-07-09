Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $332.00 at Morgan Stanley

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLFree Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $332.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $369.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLFree Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

