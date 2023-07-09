Orbler (ORBR) Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002806 BTC on major exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $172.08 million and $159,401.17 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars.

