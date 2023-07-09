PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $534.10 million, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.63. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.22.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -351.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 37.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.6% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

