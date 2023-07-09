Piper Sandler Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $62.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.44.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 88.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,360,777. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 411,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 95,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 163,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

