Piper Sandler Boosts ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target to $16.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $842.33 million, a PE ratio of -311.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.30). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

