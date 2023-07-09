Piper Sandler Trims Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Target Price to $1.65

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $1.70 to $1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Conifer Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. Conifer has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifer will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Conifer
Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.
