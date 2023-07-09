Polymath Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,565.71 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $116.17 million and $15,565.71 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12219494 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $18,243.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

