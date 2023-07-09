Powerledger (POWR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $68.65 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $68.65 million and $1.21 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Powerledger

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

