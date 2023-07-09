Prom (PROM) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Prom has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $71.09 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00012879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,256.69 or 1.00039707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.92268558 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,807,110.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

