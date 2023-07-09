Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Lowered by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11).

AVDL has been the topic of several other research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Palczuk purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,424. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

