Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,863 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

