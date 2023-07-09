QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $184.96 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019272 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,180.83 or 1.00069123 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137742 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $532.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

