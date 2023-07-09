QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.40 million and $532.27 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019454 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014186 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,306.89 or 1.00025397 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137723 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $531.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.