Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $38.69 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $38.69 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

