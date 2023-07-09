Raymond James Lowers Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $451.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 29.11%. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 799.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

