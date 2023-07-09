Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.09.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $50.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The company had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

