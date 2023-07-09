Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNLSY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $8.22 on Friday. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

