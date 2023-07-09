Reviewing Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX)

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Free Report) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mangoceuticals and Ontrak’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $10,000.00 2,675.34 N/A N/A N/A Ontrak $14.51 million 0.97 -$51.57 million ($2.25) -0.21

Mangoceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ontrak.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A Ontrak -384.20% -361.49% -140.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Mangoceuticals and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Mangoceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Ontrak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mangoceuticals and Ontrak, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ontrak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ontrak has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 522.41%. Given Ontrak’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ontrak is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need. The company's technology-enabled OnTrak program provides healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators, who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

