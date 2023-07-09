Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of HOOD opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $863,640.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 918,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $863,640.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 918,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,337 shares of company stock worth $4,924,703. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

