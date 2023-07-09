Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Rollins Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $43.74.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,193,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,396,000 after buying an additional 380,254 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after buying an additional 189,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,554,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,650,000 after buying an additional 75,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after buying an additional 28,318 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

