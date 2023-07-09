Serco Group’s (SRP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.92) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.41) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 211.40 ($2.68).

LON SRP opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.93) on Thursday. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 135.30 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 199 ($2.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.29.

In other Serco Group news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £168,791.44 ($214,229.52). 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

