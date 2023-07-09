SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.46 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $278.97 million and $12.46 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019224 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,212.67 or 1.00028959 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002178 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,995,985 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,995,984.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23299956 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $12,739,092.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

