Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

SOHU stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $376.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sohu.com by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sohu.com by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sohu.com by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 31,723 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sohu.com by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 86,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sohu.com by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

