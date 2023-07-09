Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $102.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
STLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.44.
Steel Dynamics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:STLD opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $63.82 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.
Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
