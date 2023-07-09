StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

