StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

