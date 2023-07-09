StockNews.com Upgrades ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.4 %

ANSS opened at $320.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.51. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $339.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

