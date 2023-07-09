Swipe Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $215.25 million and $16.64 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 570,443,817 coins and its circulating supply is 570,443,352 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.