Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Syneos Health by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Syneos Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

