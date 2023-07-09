TD Securities Trims PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Target Price to C$6.00

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRV.UN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.45.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

