TD Securities Trims SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Target Price to C$26.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.42. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$23.24 and a 12 month high of C$30.23.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

