TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Loop Capital

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,396,105 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.