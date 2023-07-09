TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,042.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $848.53.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $883.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $816.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $749.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $899.56.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $18,643,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $3,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

