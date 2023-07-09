TrueFi Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $41.03 million and $1.37 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03921573 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,816,099.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

