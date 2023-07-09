Truist Financial Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $30.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. Stephens assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sell rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $28.49 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.10.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,854.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,487.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Range Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Range Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

