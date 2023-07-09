Truist Financial Trims Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Target Price to $75.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BXP. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.85.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:BXP opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $91.57.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.56%.
Insider Activity at Boston Properties
In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Boston Properties
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.