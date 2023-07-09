Truist Financial Trims Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Target Price to $75.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BXP. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.