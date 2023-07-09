United States Steel (NYSE:X) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.89.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.