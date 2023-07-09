UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Cut to $527.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $562.00 to $527.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.84.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $461.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.15. The company has a market cap of $429.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

